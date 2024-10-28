Man and son arrested for allegedly firing at police in Bihar, WATCH

Bihar: A viral video of a man firing at the police has caused stir among the public. Fortunately the police escaped unhurt from there. A case has been registered regarding the matter.

The unsettling incident occurred in Rahui of Bihar’s Nalanda district around 11 am. As the footage reveals, the man identified as Shankar Kumar climbed onto his roof and opened fire at police. Reportedly, two locals identified as father-son duo, Birbal Shaw and Shiv Shankar Kumar had a fight with their neighbors Santosh Kumar and his mother Sushila Devi over some family disputes. The father-son duo started beating Sushila Devi as the argument intensified and left her half dead. The police reached at the spot after getting a call regarding the high voltage drama.

After seeing the police in the spot, Veerbal Sao’s son Shankar Kumar climbed on the roof of his house and started firing at the police. The police kept asking him to surrender but Shankar Kumar didn’t. A police force was called from the district headquarters to handle the situation. After struggling for 4 hours, the police force finally caught the youth and took him to police station. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

WATCH the viral video here: