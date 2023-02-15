Male hornbill shares food with his female companion: Watch

The Internet is always saturated with content that will grab people’ attention. Especially videos of nature are the ultimate source of our existence and are most loved by netizens. It is one of the most engrossing things in the world as it is truly amazing in lot of ways. In light of it, a video of a hornbill has gone viral in the social media.

In the video, a male hornbill can be seen delivering food to his nest-bound female companion and assisting her with his beak. Netizens are very amazed with the beautiful love story of the two hornbills.

This adorable clip was shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer named Parveen Kaswan on his Twitter handle. The post was shared with a caption that read,” Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

Show me a more beautiful love story than this. The male Hornbill feeding the female, who has locked herself in nest to raise the kids. This he will do for few months, daily. pic.twitter.com/KTTA6msKNQ — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 14, 2023



The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Nature is wonderful Thanks for sharing this excellent info & enlightening us with the importance of these amazing #hornbills.” Another commented, “Excellent effort and perseverance. Kudos.” A third comment read, “Amazing documentation and narration!”