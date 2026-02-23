Maid cooks chicken with plastic packet still on, watch viral video

Advertisement

A video which is hard to believe has amazed netizens as something unusual has been captured and surfaced immediately grabbing attention of thousands and became a topic of discussion all over the internet.

The video has become entertainment for thousands of people on the internet. In the video a house help has cooked chicken with the plastic wrapper on and the person she cooked the food for has asked ‘Should I Fire My Maid?’

The video uploaded by Instagram user ‘Saurav Devrani’ captures chicken sealed in a plastic wrapper and floating on the gravy in a cooker.

In the video, the user says, “my maid has cooked food for me, adding to it he says he always has frozen chicken in the fridge. with it he adds i think we forget to tell her that plastic is supposed to be removed from the chicken before cooking it and shouldn’t be made directly. Now I don’t know what I should say her after what she has done.”

This has grabbed attention of millions and has gained 9.6 million views, 66 thousand likes and 3,914 people commenting on it. One user writes a comment using rumour in which he says that the cook must be a Brahman. Refers Brahman who don’t eat or touch non veg food. Another user says the cook did this to you as she must be tired of you. With the third user saying that this is not something which can happen mistakenly.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurav Devrani (@lifeofdevranii)