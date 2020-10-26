Mahisasur in a WB puja pandal resembles Chinese Prez Xi Jinping ! : Watch

Keeping in view the Coronavirus pandemic that originated from Wuhan of China and later spread to almost all countries of the world and the worsening China-India relations after China’s misadventure along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, an unusual artistic creation was witnessed in a Durga puja pandal of West Bengal.

Goddess Durga slays Chinese President XI Jinping, lion eats him pic.twitter.com/P8OCfNIVZZ — ॐ (@The_Omm) October 22, 2020

As per reports, a Durga Puja pandal in West Bengal’s Berhampore erected idol of the Goddess where it was seen that the mahisasura statue looked like Chinese President XI Jinping.

Thematic pandals have been one of most talked about features during Durga Puja in West Bengal. Photos and videos of this particular pandal have gone viral due to the unusual creative art. The photographs of the pandal have gone viral on social media in which Goddess Durga has beheaded the asura, represented as Xi.