‘Looking for an Indian Husband, Russian girl’s post goes viral: watch

“Looking for an Indian Husband,” a Russian girl’s such proposal on social media has gone viral. And many Indian men have replied her.

Dinara, a social media influencer from Moscow recently was seen in a video posing near a malaquin in an Indian mall. She also held a poster that reads, “Looking for an Indian husband (unmarried).” The poster also had the QR code of her Instagram profile printed on the paper.

The social media influencer took to Instagram and posted the video captioning, “Help me find the ONE”, in the reels. Posted four days ago the reel has so far garnered more than 87k likes.

And the replies to this unique proposal are very much interesting. A few users dubbed it as a way to get more views from Indian audience.

“You are Looking for Indian audience not husband,” commented a user while another wrote “Indian husband or Indian audience?”

Another user commented, “Are are I’m ready.”

“I wish I was above 20,” another one wrote.

“What’s your birthday date and timing, asked an user,” perhaps for match making.

Why are u looking for an Indian husband? I heard Indians are into arranged weddings, another user asked in the comment box.

To become famous girl’s do anything…, a third user wrote.

My uncle ready 75 old are you ok, quipped a user in the comment box.

Is registration still open?, another user asked.

I’m 18 but I’ll be ready in 3 years pls wait for me, another user commented.

“Iam ready for the 4th marriage,” another one wrote.

Watch the video here:



