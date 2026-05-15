Look: Woman gets halwa puri as meal in Air India flight to Bali, shares on internet

Advertisement

A woman passenger travelling to Bali in Air India flight from Delhi shares post of what she has got as a meal, halwa puri and chana for breakfast.

This meal was unexpected for her as well as for all of us that also 5,000 feet above the ground.

The viral and unbelievable moment was share by ‘Priti Jain’ on X, who is from Pune. She shared her meal with us, the food packed in use and throw box that includes three things, chana, halwa and puri for breakfast.

She says that she is the first in her entire friend circle and family bloodline to have such a breakfast meal in flight. Also said that she was travelling with her husband and he was shocked to see such a meal.

She expressed this moment as, “First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend बिरादरी to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal 😭 This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal 🤣 and avoided because he doesn’t like thandi puris that much . I was kinda happy though and finished his meal too 🙊 On a lighter note, has anyone else ever been served this on an Air India flight?”

Advertisement

The post has garnered 141.9k views, 645 likes and numerous comments. In the comment section, one user says, “Halwa puri channa as an in-flight meal is honestly one of the most unexpectedly desi airline moments possible.” Another user says, “Recently flew DEL-LHR on the new Air India A350. Got served the same meal haha.” Third user says, “Once I got dal chawal, it was a return flight to home after 8-10 days of onsite. That meal came as a surprise but I was craving for something like that only.”

Look at the post here:

First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend बिरादरी to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal 😭

This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal 🤣 and avoided because he doesn’t like thandi puris that much . I was kinda happy… pic.twitter.com/Vv7lyBpuVP — Priti Jain (@mepritijain) May 13, 2026