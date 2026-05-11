Look: Diet Coke returns in glass bottles in India, Internet users trying and sharing videos

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Diet coke glass bottles have gone viral on the internet after the diet drought during which people were making fun memes about the situation as diet cokes were not easily available.

Now a new crisis has been raised in which the question arises that why people are paying Rs 600 for 6 bottles just because it comes in a glass bottle? Or this comes like a new trend on Social Media as many users have tried and uploaded videos and photos sharing the basket and the product.

The comeback arrives after shortages linked to the Iran-Israel conflict disrupted global shipping routes and aluminium can supply chains.

The drink is available on Blinkit, it gives a premium quality packaging with 200 ml retailing at around Rs 480 (after a Rs 120 discount).

This comeback of the drink was uploaded by ‘@IndianTechGuide’ on X. This new premium looking bottles have created debate on the internet.

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One user says, “They maybe 3x costly but we used to return glass bottles back to the shopkeeper, so we used to only pay for the coke and not cans or glass. Will they let us keep the glass bottle this time? Another user says, “A 300% markup for the exact same zero calorie liquid. Coca-Cola’s margin on the Indian consumer’s aesthetic obsession is going to be absolutely wild.” Third user says, “Coke’s marketing strategy is on another level. Trying to take every penny of this market.”

Look at the post here:

🚨 Diet Coke returns to the Indian market in glass bottles, worth the cost of 3 cans. pic.twitter.com/YB3j0Q2HSv — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) May 10, 2026