Look: “Click buddy” service available in wedding

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At an Indian wedding, guests usually hunt for food, relatives, or the perfect dance reel. But in a wedding a attender got surprised as it was completely unexpected for him. The service of click buddy was made available at the wedding by the organisers.

A service where people are hired just to click Instagram-worthy photos for attendees using their own phones.

People dress up nicely during weddings so they also look and seek for good pictures in the outfit, which should look post-able, just for the convenience so that all the members can click pictures together, and even solo visitors can have their pictures clicked for memories enjoy this service.

Two pictures of the wedding are uploaded by a user ‘Sandeep Mall’ on X showcasing such service in a wedding that he attended.

“Indians never stop surprising me with their entrepreneurial instincts and nowhere is this more visible than at weddings.

At the one I’m attending right now, I spotted a service called Click Buddy. The concept is elegantly simple: a team of young women, fluent in the language of Instagram, whom you hand your phone to. They don’t just point and shoot but scout the light, suggest a spot, and frame a feed-worthy shot. . No awkward requests to strangers. No waiting weeks for the official photographer’s gallery to arrive, long after the moment has lost its urgency.

It fills a gap nobody had formally named, which is usually the mark of a genuinely good idea.

What struck me just as much was the sheer scale of the service economy that a single wedding now sustains. At my own wedding, barely ten people were hired – everything else, from serving food to managing guests, was handled by family and friends. That was the norm. This is a typical Marwadi wedding, nothing extravagant by any measure, and yet the ratio of service providers to guests must be at least 3:1, possibly higher.

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The Indian wedding industry may quietly be one of the largest generators of service employment in the country. And somewhere in that ecosystem, one sharp entrepreneur figured out that memories are made in real time and wedding hosts will gladly pay someone who knows how to capture them.

I got one photo taken for myself.”

The video has garnered 296.9k views, 1.9k likes and numerous comments. In the comment section, one user says, “Also there are companies hired for making reels that will go on the Instagram page of the couple. Plus a shadow for the key members of the family was also something that was like a crazy idea I thought when I saw it 3 years back.”

Another user says, “Two years back one of our relatives wedding, you can print out instant copy immediately after taking photo. Youbcan collect instantly.”

Third user says, “Not a bad idea in wedding everyone is busy in something good to have some dedicated photographer nahi to hum ko hi click karne padte the aisa hi koi startup aaya tha Shark tank pe birthday/events pe reel bana k de.”

Look at the post here:

Indians never stop surprising me with their entrepreneurial instincts and nowhere is this more visible than at weddings.

At the one I’m attending right now, I spotted a service called Click Buddy. The concept is elegantly simple: a team of young women, fluent in the language of… pic.twitter.com/WcdRiK8sKI — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) May 9, 2026