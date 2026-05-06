Look: 6’6 feet tall Telangana bus conductor faces neck pain, gets different role

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Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has reassigned a conductor to alternative duties after his unusual height made it difficult for him to carry out regular work inside buses.

The man is identified as Ameen Ahmed Ansari, a conductor from Mehdipatnam Depot who was seen struggling and suffering from neck pain for regular bus duties due to his exceptional height.

@IPRTelangana in a statement uploaded on x says, “A TGRTC conductor’s unusual physical challenge has led the department to step in with a humane solution.

Sri Ameen Ahmed Ansari, a conductor from Mehdipatnam Depot, has been struggling to perform regular bus duties due to his exceptional height of 198 cm. After completing a one-year Out of Designation (OD) assignment given earlier to ease his difficulties, the issue remained unresolved.

Recognizing his situation, TSRTC has decided to continue supporting him. The corporation has now permitted his services to be utilized in roles that are more suitable such as in bus pass sections or at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport where his condition won’t hinder his work.

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The decision reflects a practical and empathetic approach, ensuring that an employee is not forced into physically challenging duties while still contributing meaningfully to the organization.”

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A TGRTC conductor’s unusual physical challenge has led the department to step in with a humane solution. Sri Ameen Ahmed Ansari, a conductor from Mehdipatnam Depot, has been struggling to perform regular bus duties due to his exceptional height of 198 cm. After completing a… pic.twitter.com/wxZtMn4mTJ — IPRDepartment (@IPRTelangana) May 6, 2026