In a bizarre incident, doctors removed an 18 metre tapeworm, which is said to be the longest ever worms seen in a man’s rectum, in a hospital in Thailand.

A 67-year-old patient approached the doctors after experiencing extreme stomachache and flatulence.

The doctors first took his stool sample and reported that the patient was diagnosed with tapeworm infection after the sample was found to have 28 eggs. Then, the doctors prescribed him deworming medication that would kill the parasite overnight.

The next day, the bloke oozed it out of his rectum in pieces. The doctors then laid the whole tapeworm out on a mat and it measured a whopping 18 metres (59 feet). Preliminary sources revealed the tapeworm was due to eating raw beef and pork.

Now, the doctors have suggested the patient’s family to take medical tests to find out if they also have the tapeworm infection.

While there have been cases of huge masses of hairballs, scissors, blades and other solid objects being removed from patient’s bellies, this bizarre case has left the doctors stunned.