London woman finds fox in her washing machine; what see does next will melt your hearts

A London-based woman has taken over social media after she spotted a small fox hiding inside her washing machine. Though, it might sound crazy, but it is true.

As per the woman, Natasha Prayag’s tweet, the unwanted guest had managed to sneak into her house and was playing around in her living room. The furry animal ran away after the woman saw it in the living room.

After a prolonged search operation, Natasha found the fox hiding inside her washing machine.

Without disturbing the animal, Natasha took a picture of the little animal and shared the picture on her Twitter profile. Till then, she was unaware that it was a fox and social media users identified it as a fox.

Her caption read, “Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX.” “We tried to scare it out of the back door but he was holding firm in the washing machine. He was very happy there and chilled out,” Prayag told.

Take a look at the post:

Honestly, guys. I’ve got a fox stuck in my washing machine. WHAT THE ACTUAL FOX pic.twitter.com/dyVBTiTEXn — Natasha Prayag (@NatashaTP) May 25, 2021

After being shared on Twitter, her post has garnered over 2.7 lakh likes and several reactions. Netizens flooded the comments section with various comments. Natasha later clarified that the fox left the house shortly after some coaxing.