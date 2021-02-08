Locals In Nagaland Village Shift House On Foot, Check Viral Video Here

locals shift house on foot in nagaland
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Shifting homes from one place to another is a tiring process for almost everyone. However, locals from a Nagaland village have defied the common norms as they shifted a house on foot.

This video of house shifting has been shared by Indian Forest Services officer Sudha Ramen on Twitter. The caption reads “Yet another video where the Nagas show us that Unity is strength! House shifting in progress at village in Nagaland.”

 

In the video clip, locals were seen shifting a thatched hut from one spot of the village to another spot. It is quite astonishing that no vehicles were used in the process. In order to lift their spirits the locals can be heard cheering each other. An important message which is conveyed through this video is unity is strength.

The clip was posted on February 5, 2021. Since then it has gathered more than 20,100 views, 171 retweets and more than 1000 likes on Twitter.

