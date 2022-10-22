Little girl with only Rs 10 orders burger at restaurant, Then this happens

A viral video of a kind-hearted fast food outlet employee helping a little girl pay for her burger is going viral on social media platforms. The viral video shows the little girl ordering a burger with only Rs 10 in hand at Burger King and the employee kindly pays the rest of the money for the burger as he does not want to make the girl sad.

The man’s heartwarming gesture is winning hearts online and was also appreciated by Burger King. The company also held a felicitation ceremony to honour the manager for his kind gesture.

The video was reportedly captured at the Noida Botanical Garden metro station. As per Burger King, the kind man has been identified as a manager named Dheeraj.

The heart-warming story was shared on Twitter by a man named Aditya Kumar along with a photo of the little girl standing at the counter bare feet waiting for her order. He wrote, the girl had only Rs 10 in hand but wanted to order a Rs 90 burger. However, the man behind the counter could not say no. So, he paid the rest Rs 80 from his pocket and gave the burger to the little girl.

Here is the tweet:

This incident was made special as that day happened to be World Food Day, which falls on October 16.

Burger King also tweeted about the incident and wrote, “What better way to celebrate #WorldFoodDay than by sharing? We hope she enjoyed her burger and want to appreciate Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant’s Mr Dheeraj for being a kind king. This has further inspired us to serve everyone with just as much heart!.”

The restaurant also held a felicitation ceremony to honour the kind deed of the manager and shared photos on their Twitter handle.

“This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only Rs 10 with her.”

“heeraj, out of sheer humanity, gave her the burger and also paid for it from his own pocket. We, at RBA salute his generosity and #kindness which is rare and #special.”

“Mr. Deepak Yadav, our Head of Operations, North, held a felicitation ceremony in appreciation of Dheeraj and celebrated his spirited gesture to a tiny soul in need. We thank each and every team member at #BurgerKing for making our guests feel special,” they wrote on Twitter.

This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/89oXh07sOB — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022

When some people don’t even help their own kin in times of need, this gesture of the man towards the tiny soul is winning the hearts of the netizens. If everyone helped each other without expectation what a better place the earth would be, but it does not seem like it will happen anytime soon.