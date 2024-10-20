Little girl lifts giant snake, parents face backlash for dangerous stunt, WATCH

A viral video of a little girl trying to lift a massive black snake over her shoulder on Instagram has caused controversy. The clip, posted by the user @snakemasterexotics, quickly went viral. The video has been viewed over 500,000 times but has also upset many viewers.

In the video, a little girl wearing a cute pink top is seen trying to lift a huge black snake over her shoulder. The young girl’s fear is evident as she handles the enormous snake. Meanwhile the snake is seen remaining calm and doesn’t harm her. The viral video has sparked an important conversation about the responsibility parents hold when sharing content online, particularly when it involves risky stunts. Many users have pointed out the risks of allowing such a stunt. Concerned Instagram users are criticizing the girl’s parents for putting her in such a dangerous situation for the sake of an Instagram reel.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “someone need to arrest this man and find another family for that child smh.”

Another user commented, “Someone should report this to child protective services. This is not safe at all.”

A third user commented, “It’s scary how far people will go for views without thinking about their kids’ safety,”

While most of the users are criticizing the video, a few users expressed admiration for the girl’s bravery.“I’m impressed by how courageous she is!”

However, these supportive remarks were far outnumbered by the criticism directed at the girl’s parents.

WATCH the viral video here: