Little girl hopped 400 metres to school on one leg, watch what happens next

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The 400-meter journey to school has not been an easy ride for seven-year-old Ragini from Uttar Pradesh. She hops the entire way on just one leg, yet she never misses attending school.

Ragini had lost function of her left leg after an accident at the age of only six months. Her family not being able to afford the right treatment, she continued to hop on one leg to cover distance to her government school.

But after a video showing her ordeal went viral on social media, things have changed for Ragini.

Moved by the seven-year-old’s willpower to get an education, the district administration of Ballia made sure Ragini’s struggle got better.

DM met her village, and presented her with an easy-to-use manual tricycle along with books, toys, school bag, study material and other necessities.

The district administration also ensured orders were issued to get an examination and treatment for her legs. Instructions were also passed on to get her toilet and road to the village improved.

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One X user commented, “Sir, thank you @dmballia for upholding these young children’s belief that if the DM sir listens to them, their problem will be resolved.”

“Seeing the passion of a child like Ragini towards her studies fills the heart with emotion and inspiration,” another added.

Look at the post here:

7 वर्षीय रागिनी के गांव पहुंचकर उससे मुलाकात की। पढ़ाई के जज्बे को देखते हुए ट्राईसाइकिल, किताबें, खिलौने, क्रच, टीएलएम किट व शैक्षिक सामग्री दी। पैर के ऑपरेशन हेतु CMO को जांच व उपचार के निर्देश दिए। शौचालय व सड़क मरम्मत की भी व्यवस्था के निर्देश दिए। pic.twitter.com/bEHAwxj0WC — DM Ballia (@dmballia) September 2, 2026