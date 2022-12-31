Little girl grooves to “Kamar teri left right hale”, netizens loved her expressions

If you’re feeling bored at the start of your day and need something to lift your mood, then we have the perfect clip for you. It features a cute girl dancing to the Haryanvi track Kamar Teri Left Right Hale while Ajay Hooda, the singer behind this super hit number, sings for the special performance.

The clip shows the girl doing the moves to the song with great enthusiasm. In her yellow dress and blue denim coat, she is seen lip-syncing to the song. The toddler named Dishu Yadav grooved to the song while singer Ajay Hooda sang the track live. He was also blown away by her amazing facial expressions and killer moves and shook his leg with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dishu Yadav (@aapkidishu_)

The clip was shared on Instagram by a user named Dishu Yadav, the clip received over 16 million views and thousands of comments. Netizens are overwhelmed by the talent and energy level of this girl.

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise for the little girl’s dance. Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “She steal the show”, “I can’t stop myself watching this 100 times” wrote another user.

Also watch: Elderly women dancing on Shah Rukh Khan song “Jhoome Jo Pathaan”