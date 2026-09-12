Watch: Little boy turns Canada donation into feast for his friends, video goes viral

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Kesha, an Indian in Canada has heartwarming tale circulating on the net after a little boy named Suraj Kumar utilized her donation money to treat his friends to a feast.

The meal, prepared and hosted by Suraj (who runs cooking video channels on Instagram) featured French fries, cupcakes, patties, gulab jamuns and soft drinks as all as his friends enjoyed their delicious treat.

A video of this assembly was posted on Instagram which was much appreciated. Commentators admired Suraj’s thoughtfulness and Kesha’s encouragement to the kids. The act was described as something lovely to watch, it was something to be shared and was indeed very sweet.

This tale is indeed a good read as it shows a contribution, sent across thousands of kilometres, brings together kids for a treat.

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The video has garnered 181k likes, 4.3k comments. One user in the comment section has said “Dosto… mujhe bhi apni gang mein lelo”, another has said “I genuinely think this page can bring people of India together. Not joking”. Another third user has said jokingly “Day 16 of asking vacancy in his team”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suraj Kumar (@surajkaju10k)