Little boy helps mom unload massive water jars from truck, melts hearts online

In a heartwarming gesture, a little boy decided to help his mom unload massive water jars from the truck. The boy’s care for his hardworking mother has melted the hearts of online users. The clip of the same shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shows how an adorable little boy helps mom unload water jars from a truck and carefully place it inside a room.

The video opens with the toddler cutely walking to his mother who is unloading empty water jars from the truck and keeping it in front. He then lifts one of the plastic bottles and walks inside the room. The child not only helps his mother by transferring the jars from one place to another but also very carefully places them where they should be.

The caption of the post read, “Although small in age and stature, the sense of help is very high. Parents have carved a unique diamond.”

उम्र और कद भले छोटा है,

पर “मदद की भावना” बहुत उंची है. माता-पिता ने नायाब हीरा ताराशा है… pic.twitter.com/ySun6A5hEC — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) February 14, 2023

So far, the video has garnered more than 6k views and tons of comments. Internet couldn’t get enough of the adorable tiny tot as they filled the comment section with their reactions. Most of the people dropped red heart emojis and comments like “Nice” “My heart lightened up” “amazing” etc.