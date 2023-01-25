Lions fighting while hunting a buffalo, luck can be unexpected

Several videos of lions hunting revolve on the Internet. While some can make your heart race, some can leave you giggling. In a similar light, a clip of a group of big cats hunting a water buffalo has surfaced online. It is astonishing to see how even the bravest of all can be the most foolish creature at times.

The now-viral video features a group of lions getting into a fight while hunting buffalo. However, what surprises us is how the felines forgot about their prey amid their fight. Luck is really an extreme factor. In just a few seconds, the buffalo that couldn’t even escape the lions was walking past them without any worries.

Shared on Twitter by a page named Weird and Terrifying, the video has been taken from Kruger National Park’s page. “Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off” reads the caption in the post.

Lions fight while eating a water buffalo, then it casually walks off pic.twitter.com/lEt2pApFT3 — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 21, 2023

So far, the clip has garnered more than 8 million views and tons of comments. People were stunned to see the turn of events and the buffalo’s fate. Many started connecting the buffalo’s luck with its deeds in either this life or the previous. However, many were left cracked and couldn’t stop laughing at the stupidity of the lionesses.

One person wrote, “I dunno if that’s casually walking off or badly wounded might bleed to death” and another comment read, “Plot twist. The water buffalo has been suicidal and was making it’s 11th attempt in 5 days. He decided to offer itself to a pride of Lions but in the rarest of cases, a civil war broke out within the Pride. The water buffalo who couldn’t believe it’s eyes walked off frustrated.”

Too bad the other buffalos will think he cut a deal with lions and he is a snitch — Wello (@WaelDelAdel) January 22, 2023