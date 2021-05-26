Circus stunts involving animals can be risky even if they are being conducted by well-trained professionals. Sometimes, a little carelessness can lead to a life-threatening situation. That’s what exactly happened during a live show in Russia.

In a rather spine-chilling incident, a lioness mauled a circus trainer in front of audience including little children. The horrific video is now going viral on social media platforms. The attack by the lioness was so horrifying that a pregnant woman had seizure from shock.

The incident occurred while the trainer identified as Maxim Orlov, was performing in the Ural Travelling Circus along with the lioness named as Vega. All of a sudden, the lioness jumped upon the trainer, and clawed and sank her teeth into him.

Luckily, other members were able to fend off the animal with metal poles. However, owing to the attack, Maxim received several injuries and had to be admitted to a hospital in Moshkovo, Novosibirsk region.

One of the witnesses of the incident added, “The lionesses went berserk. When we ran away, there was a wild roar from the animals. The tamer was attacked. A pregnant woman had an epileptic seizure from fright. An ambulance was called.”

The trainer, however, was not angered about the incident and said, “Cases such as today are very rare, but animals are animals.”

“Vega is five years old and has been wayward since childhood. Cases such as today are very rare, but animals are animals. We will negotiate with the zoos to exchange her for a little lion cub,” said Orlov.

The lioness will not perform again following the attack, he said, adding, “We will negotiate with the zoos to exchange her for a little lion cub.”

After the video went viral, there were calls for a ban on live animals in circuses.