Lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil, breathtaking pictures goes viral

In a recent event, lightning strikes Christ the Redeemer statue situated in Brazil. The breathtaking view, fortunately, got caught in the camera, and the pictures are going widely viral online. The famous statue of Rio de Janeiro was hit by a bolt of lightning on February 10. Photographer Fernando Braga was lucky enough to get a shot at the happening.

In the now-viral clip, a bolt of lightning can be seen striking the head of the statue. Fernando shared the image of the event on his Instagram page and was later shared on Twitter by various accounts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fernando Braga (@fsbragaphotos)

A Twitter user named Massimo too reshared the images with a caption that read, “Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023”

Netizens were awestruck by the pictures and filled the comment section with shocked reactions. One person wrote, “At this point Zeus or Thor. Jokes apart, this is a quite recurrent event, being the highest point, it’s just the luck of having someone doing photography at the right time.”

Another person asked, “wHy wOuLd gOd dO tHiS?!?” A third user joked, “If he is the god why would lightning touches him?”