Lightning strikes at sea, watch unbelievable video

In an unbelievable video it has been seen that a lighting beam strikes right at the sea. This is of course a rarest of the rare event that has been caged in a video. The post has gone viral after being posted to social media. It has earned more than 117 k views merely within 2 hours.

As we can see in the video, a vessel is moving in the sea water and the cameraman (who has shot this clip) is capturing sight of the deep sea from the window of the ship or large boat. For a few seconds the clip sees the same scene – water and water everywhere. However, towards end of the clip, we can see that a lightning strikes the sea. A lightning beam hits exactly the sea water in front of the camera. This is unbelievable. We believe that the cameraman might not have thought of this lighting to capture but it was a mere luck as he/she gets the extraordinary natural and celestial phenomenon getting recorded in the clip.

The video was uploaded to X platform by user ‘Amazing Nature’ today at about 4.15 pm and within these two hours it has already garnered an unbelievable 117.6k views. Besides, the post has also grabbed a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“That’s cool”

“Sealife has to be the most haunting”

“Why they did not get an electric shock?”

“Woahh..that was really close”

“The ocean is scary”

“That was scary!”

“There’s something mesmerizing about the sight of lightning striking the vast expanse of the sea. The clash of raw power and serene waters creates an awe-inspiring moment that feels almost otherworldly.”

Watch the video here: