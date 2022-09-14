Lightning strikes apartment building in Mumbai, video goes viral

A terrifying video of a lightning strike on Mumbai’s high-rise building has gone viral on the internet. The whole scene was captured on camera.

The incident took place in Borivali West. The video was captured by an Instagram user named, Vibhuti Bandekar. As seen in the video, the phenomenon was quite intense and struck near residential areas. The scene was very scary and shocking. The Instagram user posted the video with the caption, “So this just happened today right around tea time -07.09.2022 at 17:13 IST. Hope no one was hurt. It was distressing to witness this ”

She further added to her caption that the video was taken indoors from a high-rise apartment window.

She later updated people on September 9 about the incident by editing her caption. She gave additional details about the place where the incident took place mentioning that it happened at Neminath Apartments, Shimpoli Road near Kastur Park of Borivali West. Vibhuti also informed that no one was hurt in this shocking incident.

This viral clip of lightning got more than sixty thousand likes with a view of 1.4 million. More than six hundred people have commented on the video.

As per reports, lightning strike kills hundreds of human beings every year in India. Even earlier, many such videos have gone viral.

According to IMD, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Due to incessant rain, a continuous lightning strike in Mumbai is a possibility. Many videos of Mumbai’s heavy downpour are going viral. Many users are sharing videos related to heavy rain, lightning, and waterlogging on Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

Watch The Video Here: