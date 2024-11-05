Large snake slithers into woman’s clothing as she sleeps, watch

A large snake slithered into a woman’s clothing as she was sleeping. This is what has been watched in a recent video that has gone viral as of now after being posted to Instagram.

As we can see in the video, a woman is sleeping on a mat under the sunlight. The area seems like an open space and grasses are visible nearby. Now, the large snake slithers from the leg side of the woman and initially tries to move here and there by climbing onto the sleeping lady. Then, the reptile moves forward and enters into the cloth of the woman near her neck. And during this whole process, the woman did not awake. She could not even know that a large snake has already slithered into her dress.

Shared by user india.yatra to Instagram on October the post has so far already earned more than 43 thousand likes. Besides, it has earned a number of comments in which most of the netizens have mentioned that the cameraman (who shot the video) did not help out the woman from the fury of the snake, but he just waited to shoot a horrible video. The video has gone viral by now.

Here are a few interesting comments for the video. “Itihas gawah hai ki cameraman kisi ki bhi sahayata nahin karta. (History is witness to the fact that cameraman never helps out).

Another comment reads, “Bhai video banana wala ka galat nehi hai, agar bhabhi raat ko baat karegi boyfriend se, yehi haal hoga naa.” (Cameraman is not guilty, this happened because the lady spoke with her boyfriend the whole night).

Video banane wala wait kar raha hai kaatne ka, wrote another user (the videographer is waiting to shoot when the snake would bite the woman)

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by India YaTra (@india.yatra)

Also read: Watch: Man puts hand into tiger’s mouth, Video goes viral