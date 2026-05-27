Lady passenger and man who offered her seat fight, watch

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A simple act of kindness on public transport went off the rails, literally, after a video of a lady passenger and the man who had offered her his seat getting into a fight went viral.

Shared this morning by X user ‘Ghar Ke Kalesh’, the clip shows the two fighting over seats, despite the man having initially given his up.

The caption sums it up bluntly: “A Lady Passenger and a Guy over Seat issues, over The woman, to whom the man had given his seat, later got into a fight with the same man.”

The irony wasn’t lost on viewers. The video has already clocked 56.1k views, with the comment section turning into its own mini-drama:

“This is exactly why people stop showing courtesy or helping others nowadays. Bro literally gave up his seat just to get a premium subscription to a fight.”

“That’s why I don’t give up my seat to whomever in local buses nor in train till my stop comes.”

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“Yellow shirt be like ‘ye to Roz ka hai’.”

“I feel bad for the little girl.. bechari. Smjhna chaiye logo ko.”

What started as a polite gesture ended as a case study in why some commuters now think twice before offering their seat. In the age of viral clips, even courtesy can come with a plot twist.

Watch the video here:

Kalesh b/w a Lady Passenger and a Guy over Seat issues, over The woman, to whom the man had given his seat, later got into a fight with the same man💀 pic.twitter.com/aNlYqzKx1p — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) May 27, 2026