Kulhad pizza couple seeks Akal Takht Sahib’s help after getting warning from Nihang Sikhs

New Delhi: The Kulhad Pizza couple, Sehaj Arora and Gurmeet Kaur, have found themselves in another problem after an alleged MMS scandal. They have requested the Akal Takht Sahib to help them after a group of Nihang Sikhs asked Sehaj to take off his turban or stop making videos. The couple has now requested the Jathedar (religious head) of the Akal Takht Sahib to look into the matter.

Reportedly, a group of Nihang Sikhs visited the Kulhad Pizza shop operated by the couple and directly asked Sehaj Arora to take off his turban or stop making videos. They demanded that Sehaj Arora either stop wearing the turban while making videos or cease producing social media content altogether.

The Nihang Sikhs, a prominent Sikh warrior group known for their traditional values, have expressed strong disapproval of Sehaj Arora’s use of the turban in his social media content. According to the Nihang Sikhs, the sacred symbolism of the turban is being undermined in the digital space, particularly when associated with controversial figures.

After the incident, the couple has released a video on Instagram regarding the issue. In the video the couple requested the Akal Takht Sahib to ensure the protection of them and their family. They also said they would submit a letter to the Jathedar sahib of the organization and ask for him to decide whether Sehaj Arora could keep his turban.

“For the past 2-3 days, people have questioned whether I can wear a turban. To resolve this, I’ll visit the Akal Takht Sahib with my family. If I’m wrong, I’ll accept punishment. If my family is wrongly targeted, I seek justice. I request Akal Takht Sahib’s protection for my family and me and ask authorities to prevent harassment,” they added.

The couple took a break of over a year from social media after a morphed video of them was got viral. They had recently started posting again on social media with zany food recipes from their restaurant Kulhad Pizza. However, the Kulhad Pizza couple has been facing significant backlash as many members of the Sikh community were not pleased by their comeback to the internet.

The kulhad pizza couple originally rose to fame through their viral videos of celebrating Punjabi food and culture. Their restaurant, Kulhad Pizza, became popular in part due to their engaging social media presence. Their lives took an unexpected turn when a private video of the couple was leaked online, severely impacting their business, personal, and social lives.

WATCH the video here: