Korean girl grooves to Kareena Kapoor’s popular track from ‘Jab We Met’: Watch

Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, is one of the most well-liked love stories of the past 20 years. The most loved character Geet, which was played by Kareena Kapoor, became extremely well-liked and had a profound effect on the younger generation. Some consider Ms. Kapoor’s portrayal of Geet to be one of her best roles till date. All eyes were on her because of her fashion sense, facial movements, and dialogues. In view of the same, a Korean woman decided to dress up as the Geet to express her passion for the film, and she also proceeded to dance wildly to the popular song “Ye Ishq Haye.”

In the viral footage, the lady wore one of the movie’s most recognisable ensembles. The woman in the clip has put on a white shirt with a black crop top and a red skirt. At the beginning of the video, the hit track can be heard playing on the television as the woman imitates Kareena Kapoor’s dancing. The two women’s facial expressions resemble one another briefly throughout the video. The footage is too cute to be missed.

The clip was shared by the girl herself on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “Before I polled people on Instagram story which actress will I cover on Bollywood night party, and many people mentioned me about Kareena Kapoor from Jab We Met. but I couldn’t wear at that time so I tried to mimic this time. hope you guys like it.”

Since being shared online, the footage has amassed over 14k likes and 1k views. Highly impressed by the video, netizens had flocked the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Awesome literally.” Another commented, “Well it looks you have plans to enter Bollywood.” A third comment read, “You wore saree’s blouse that’s the first thing I noticed, but you still slayed it.” A fourth wrote, “Much much better than Kareena.”