Korean Ambassadors dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’ song, PM Modi praises: Watch Video

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has won hearts all around the world. From its action to peppy dance numbers, everything has people hooked on its level of entertainment. Especially the song ‘Naatu Naatu;’ its electrifying music and catchy hook steps are people’s favourites. People from all around the world are taking to different social media platforms to show their killer moves on the sick beats of the song.

Now, yet another video of the song has surfaced online and has won PM Modi’s approval. The Korean Embassy in India joined the trend and shared a video of Korean Ambassador Chang Jae-bok along with Korean staff working in the embassy grooving to the hit song.

The video begins with two female Korean employees in kurtas performing the hook steps. Soon after, the camera pans to the lawns of the embassy, where other Ambassadors joined the two staffers and grooved to MM Keeravani’s award-winning composition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was happy to have come across the video and could refrain from resharing it. His text above the reshared post read, “Lively and adorable team effort.”

Take a look:

Lively and adorable team effort. 👍 https://t.co/K2YqN2obJ2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2023

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 468.9k views and tons of comments. “I was awed the first time I saw this!” wrote one user, and another commented, “Let us respect each other, respect each other’s culture, nothing can be bigger than this.”

Many also filled the comment section with praises like “wow” “great” and “awesome.”

India and South Korea have completed 50 years of diplomatic relations and to commemorate the milestone the Korean Cultural Centre India and the Sports Authority of India are co-hosting the All India Taekwondo Championship with the Korean National Sports University in Delhi.