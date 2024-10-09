Kolkata’s metro-themed Durga puja pandal, video goes viral, WATCH

Kolkata: Kolkata, city of joy, art and creativity. Its rich cultural heritage and colonial architecture reflect its glorious past. The city’s spirit reaches to the sky during Durga Puja, as vibrant decorations, unique pandals and beautiful idols display incredible art.

Kolkata is famous for its creatively themed Durga Puja pandals. A flavour of Kolkata’s creative spark during the 10-day celebration of the Mother Goddess. It often brings a fresh and imaginative twist to the festivities. This year, Kolkata’s Durga Puja pandals have outdone themselves with innovative themes, breathtaking artistry and attention to detail.

A video of one such unique metro-themed Durga puja pandal shared by @KOLKATAZZ has gone viral on social media. As per the viral video circulating on social media, people can be seen entering the intricate metro-themed pandal, complete with escalators.

This pandal has been made to celebrate 40 years of Kolkata’s Metro Rail. It is a tribute to the new Green Line underwater metro that started running this year.

This amazing pandal is located at Jagat Mukherjee Park, Kolkata. It was made to give visitors the experience of being inside a Green Line metro coach, said Dwaipayan Roy, one of the chief organizers.

As per artist Subal Pal in an interview with The Hindu, It took months of research and several metro trips to recreate the authentic under-river metro experience. They have also consulted with Metro Rail authorities, whose guidance, though unofficial, was invaluable in bringing their vision to life.

Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, “This looks so real, At first I thought this was really the metro.”

Another user wrote, “Bengalis can make anything.”

The third user commented, “Wow! Talk about creativity.”

“It’s truly iconic,” the fourth user commented.

WATCH the viral video here: