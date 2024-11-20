Watch: Kolkata model’s provocative dance in towel

With every passing day, only the multiplication of viral dance videos on the internet is visible. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the age now is that of viral videos. We come across many new videos every day in which people can be seen dancing their hearts out. While some videos never fail to amaze the netizens, some leave the internet rather outraged.

Recently, a Kolkata Model Sannati Mitra Sparked Outrage with provocative dance video at India gate. The model from Kolkata and self-proclaimed winner of 2017 Miss Kolkata, has courted controversy once again with this Instagram video. In the clip, Mitra is seen doing a dance in a towel and slippers in front of Delhi’s India Gate, leaving onlookers, including children, in a state of shock.

She posted the video with caption, “Happy International Men’s day. May you all continue to inspire and motivate others with your courage, kindness and empathy.”

However, this is not the first controversy Mitra has been involved in. Earlier, she and fellow model Hemoshree Bhadra, who apparently was crowned Miss Kolkata 2016, faced extreme backlash for wearing revealing tops to a Durga Puja pandal.

The latest video has racked up over 200,000 views in just two hours. This video is a footage of Mitra lip-syncing to a popular Bollywood song of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which somehow seems to recreate the iconic towel dance scene that Kajol is so famously known for, but with a shocking twist Mitra’s performance takes place in a public space.

The video’s caption wishing happy International Men’s Day has gone wrong. Many have condemned Mitra for her tasteless moves for garnering views and others have demanded legal action for her obscene behaviour in the public area.

WATCH the viral video here: