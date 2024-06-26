Kitten trapped in between giant tyres of truck rescued, watch

By Himanshu
Kitten trapped in between giant tyres
Photo: X/ @OSHP_NEOhio

A kitten that was trapped in between two giant tyres of a truck was rescued. Ohio State Patrol troopers rescued the kitten.

According to the social media post a semi driver was conducting a pre-trip inspection of his vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County when he discovered the kitten stuck in between two tyres.

The rescuers removed one of the tyres and rescued the kitten. It was then kept in a cardboard box. Reportedly, the kitten was turned over to the Portage Animal Protection League.

Watch the video here:

