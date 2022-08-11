King cobra hiding inside shoe, watch what happens when man tries to catch, video will give you goosebumps

Videos of dangerous snakes are going viral on different social media platforms every day. One such video of a cobra hiding in a shoe is also becoming viral fiercely.

The video was shared on the YouTube channel of MIRZA MD ARIF. In the 4.23-minute long video, it can be seen that a cobra was hiding inside the shoe kept in a house in Odisha’s Bhadrak.

After getting scared of seeing such dangerous and poisonous snake inside the house, the family members reportedly informed Mirza Md Arif, a noted snake rescuer and asked him to rescue it and save their lives.

After reaching the house along with his teammates, Mirza Md Arif tried to rescue the cobra with the help of an iron road. However, the snake tried to escape by biting him. Time and again, the reptile attempt to bite him. On one occasion, it was even very close to him but Arif used all his knowledge and experience and caught the snake successfully without being bitten.

The video was shared on August 8, 2022. It has gained 87,415 viewership and 1.5k likes till now. Likewise, thousands of social media users have commented on the video.

