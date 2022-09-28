Kim Kardashian dress is so tight, struggles to walk straight

The reality TV star Kim Kardashian has always remained in limelight- be it because of her fashion statements or her alleged relationships. She began her career as a fashion stylist and is now a self-made billionaire. Recently, in Milan Fashion Week, she wore a uber-tight sparkly gown from Dolce & Gabbana. The dress was so uncomfortable that she couldn’t walk.

The video was uploaded on social media and it was a hilarious behind-the-scene video of her where she was struggling to walk and climb stairs in the body-hugging dress.

The video went viral across social media platforms, which showed Kim struggling to walk and then trying to climb up the stairs with the support of a handrail. Kim was seen hopping her way up on the stairs where she wore high ponied heels. In the viral clip, it can also be seen that she was struggling to get inside her car.

A video was shared on Twitter which has more than four lakh views, one thousand plus retweets and more than seven hundred people have commented on the video.

After the video went viral on all social media platforms, some fans praised her dedication towards fashion while others simply called it ‘fashion torture.’ A twitter user wrote, “Honestly, a ‘comfortable to walk in’ version of this dress could have still looked just as good, what was the reason for all this torture.” “Ridiculous, Money and fame goes to people’s head,” added another user.

