Kid with brain tumour made ‘IPS officer’ for a day, watch

In a heart-warming incident a kid was made IPS officer for a day on Thursday in Varanasi. The 9 year old kid is living with a brain tumour and these days undergoing treatment. Police shared a few photos and a video of the boy which has gone viral.

ADG Zone Varanasi took to X platform (formerly Twitter) and shared about the incident. The caption of the post (in Hindi while translated to English) reads, “9-year-old Ranveer Bharti is undergoing treatment for a brain tumour at Mahamana Cancer Hospital, Varanasi. In such a situation, Ranveer expressed his wish to become an IPS officer, so the child’s wish was fulfilled in the office #adgzonevaranasi.”

In the posted photos we can see Ranveer sitting inside a cabin dressed in khaki, the police dress code. In the shared video we can see that police personnel are saluting and shaking hand with the child ‘IPS officer’. Towards ending of the clip everyone were seen gathering for a group photo.

Shared yesterday, the post on X has already been seen by more than 6k people. It has also garnered a number of encouraging comments. Here are some of the comments.

“So wonderful to see this. With so much of hatred flowing thru politics, stories like these are a breath of fresh air/oxygen. May God bless the child with long life,” commented a user.

“Very beautiful, commendable initiative, many thanks to all the top officials and their team and best wishes for the future,” wrote another user in Hindi.

Watch the video here: