Kid plays with terrifying sea monster, watch

A kid was seen playing with a terrifying sea monster in a recent video. The chilling video has gone viral on social media after being posted to social media.

In the video we can see that a boy is standing close to a water body. A huge terrifying sea monster is present in the water very close to the body. Amazingly, the boy is seen playing with the sea monster.

Posted by user ‘Nature Is Amazing’ to X platform the video was posted today at 12.39 pm and amazingly within these few hours, the post has earned a huge 991.4k views. The caption of the video reads, “Kid Plays with Sea Monster”.

The post also earned a number of interesting comments. Many of the users have praised the boy for his courage. Many of them have asked what the animal is. Of course, some reports (in reddit) says that it is not a sea monster, that’s a stingray. And they are sweeties—as long as you don’t step on them with your body weight.

Here are a few interesting comments:

“What on earth is that !? That kid is fearless”

“I think the colour of the water makes it look even more threatening. Is that a stingray? I believe a stingray killed Steve Irwin.”

“Is it a ray?”

“I was nervous just watching the video”

“What the hell is that? Is this some kind of AI generated clip?”

“That’s one brave kid! Imagine thinking you’re playing with a sea monster and realizing it’s real! Nature always keeps us on our toes…”

“This young one is already a great adventurer!”

“is that a really big octopus?”

“looks like a manta ray.”

“if yes. thats not poisonous, just scary looking.”

