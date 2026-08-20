Kid and goat play together, goat chases playfully, watch viral video

Advertisement

In a recent video we can see a kid and a goat playing happily. The goat can be seen head-butting and chasing the kid playfully. The clip has gone viral. People tag them as João Feliphe and Théo.

It is an X post from @NatureIs_Metal — the caption is basically: “Another day of adventure with João Feliphe and Théo.”

We can see in the video, the little boy Théo playing with a goat in a backyard/farm. The goat keeps head-butting and chasing him playfully, and Théo is laughing and running around instead of crying.

The whole thing feels wholesome + funny because the goat acts like a dog and Théo treats it like a playmate. But what makes this clip stand out isn’t just the cuteness. It’s the pure, unfiltered joy of childhood meeting the wild.

There are no toys, no screens, no script. Just dirt, sunshine, and a goat who clearly thinks it’s the big brother. The goat nudges, trots after him, then pauses like it’s waiting for Théo to catch up.

Advertisement

And Théo? He’s not scared. He’s squealing, dodging, and running back for more. It’s that rare kind of friendship where both sides speak a different language but understand each other perfectly.

In a time when most viral clips are staged or edited, this one feels real. It reminds us that sometimes the best adventures happen in your own backyard — with four legs and a lot of attitude.

Watch the viral video here:

Another day of adventure with João Feliphe and Théo pic.twitter.com/XpcEjxjs71 — Nature & Animals (@NatureIs_Metal) August 20, 2026