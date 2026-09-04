Kerala teen goes viral as Lamine Yamal lookalike

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A school boy in the age of 15, named as Allen James of Chakkuvally in Kollam, Kerala is ruling social media because of his appearance identical to football player Lamine Yamal.

Allen is a student of Class 10 in Peruvazhi Government High school and had already received much attention from friends as well as school mates about his resemblance to Yamal.

Later his popularity was earned after he posed in the jersey of FC Barcelona, the picture went viral with local Vlogger & Block Panchayat member Nikhil Manohar sharing the video.

His videos crossed 14 million views on Instagram, sending Allen’s social media following from around 200 to more than 20,000.

He has also started receiving invitations to local events and shop openings.

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Allen is also a football player and represents his school as a defense in the team while Yamal is a attacking winger.

Though he has been compared to the young star, Allen insists his favourite player and team are Lionel Messi and Argentina and hopes Yamal will recognize his widely discussed lookalike someday soon.

A Class 10 student at Peruvazhi Government High School Allen had already been told by his school friends and mates about his resemblance to the Spanish forward.

His popularity reached its peak after local vlogger and Block Panchayats member Nikhil Manohar posted a video of Allen in a FC Barcelona jersey.