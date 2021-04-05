New Delhi: A video of two medical college student duo dancing to the beats of ‘Rasputin’ song by Boney M has impressed the netizens. The entertaining dance footage has gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the medico duo can be seen dancing to the tunes of Boney M’s 1978 hit Euro-disco track ‘Rasputin’ in the corridors of the college.

The duo’s amazing dance moves, wonderful coordination and those cool expressions left those who watched the video gobsmacked.

People not only liked the duo’s flawless performance but the choice of their song also. Many people loved the video and wished they could dance like them.

Here is the video:

The duos are Janaki M Omkumar and Naveen K Razak. They are students of Thrissur Medical College in Kerala. Janaki is a third-year student, Naveen is in his fourth year.

The video was first shared by Naveen on his Instagram account then it was shared by a Twitter user named Judish Raj.

The video is being shared widely on the social media platforms by users as it has already garnered more than 308K views on Twitter and 251K likes on Instagram so far.

Many people commented on the video, it even caught the attention of South choreographer and reality show judge Prasanna Sujit, who commented with clap emojis.