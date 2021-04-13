Kerala Health Dept Joins The ‘Rasputin’ Dance Challenge With A Twist; Watch Video

Pic Credit: Twitter/Kerala police

Days after two medical students in Kerala became internet sensation after their ‘Rasputin’ dance challenge video went viral on social media, the Kerala health department has joined the dance challenge.

As the second wave of COVID-19 continues to sweep across the world, Kerala police tried to spread awareness using the dance challenge. They shared an 18-second animated video that is now going viral and is getting a lot of attention online.

The video shows two vials of vaccines COVAXIN and COVISHIELD, shaking their crystal glass limbs together to the Rasputin song. In the video, the two vaccines recreate the ‘Rasputin’ hook step.

The Kerela police used the video to promote vaccination drive. The message on the video read, “Get Vaccinated From Nearest Vaccination Centre..Crush the curve.”

The tweet managed to garner 28,000 views, 1,600 likes and 546 retweets. The Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja has also shared the video on her social media pages.

