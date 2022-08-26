family all smiles during funeral
Image credit- Twitter/AmbikaJK

Kerala family’s ‘happy’ picture during funeral goes viral, leaves Internet confused

Death are often seen as a grim affairs, where the family mourns the loss of a member. But have you ever seen people smiling brightly during a funeral? Yes, such a scene from Kerala has crept everyone and left netizens confused.

The now viral picture shared on Twitter by user named Ambika JK, features a family seated in a room surrounding a casket decorated with white flowers.However, what caught everyone’s attention was

Reportedly, the family gathered to perform the last rights of a 95-year-old Christian woman named Mariyamma. As most of the family members stay abroad, the funeral was an opportunity for all to get-together. Hence, the ‘happy and smiling’ picture.

Take a look:

So far, the post has garnered a ton of reactions. While some were extremely confused and wrote how the photo looked odd, others liked the concept and expressed that the person who passed away would’ve wanted to see the members happy.

One person wrote, “Hope it’s some movie shooting ” and another comment read, “Send the dead with a smile .. good.”

