Kerala cops take care of infants abandoned by drug addict father, wins hearts online

In a noble gesture, Kerala Police nursed two infants who were ‘abandoned’ by their drug-addict father. Their kindness is winning hearts on the Internet.

As per reports, a man walked into the Perumbavoor police station with his two children on Monday. The man was a drug addict and his wife had left him due to this, said the police.

Notably, the man was unable to look after his two kids, aged one and two. Therefore, he brought them to the police station. The officials also believe that the two boys had been starving for days.

The cops took the children from their drug-addict father as he looked dangerous.

A video of this incident has surfaced on social media and it is too good to miss. In the clip, cops can be seen feeding and calming down the two children, who looked malnourished and traumatized.

Take a look:

Two infants ‘abandoned’ by their drug-addict father at a police station in Perumbavoor being taken care by @TheKeralaPolice. pic.twitter.com/Vz4OeAo6ga — Bobins Abraham Vayalil (@BobinsAbraham) November 2, 2022

As the father was unable to take care of the children, the police produced them before the Child Welfare Committee from there they were then shifted to a boys’ home.

The drug-addict father was also admitted to a de-addiction center.