Kashmiri girls tie rakhi to army jawans, heartwarming video goes viral

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In Jammu and Kashmir local girls tie rakhis to army men, celebrating Raksha Bandhan with soldier serving the nation far from their homes.

A group of Kashmiri girls tied rakhis to Army jawans, and videos and photos from Banihal area of the Jammu and Kashmir have gone viral on social media.

These videos show the local girls reaching out to the Army jawans and tying the sacred rakhi on their wrists as a sign of love, respect and gratitude, especially when soldiers were away from their families for festivals.

“That day I felt like I too have a brother, though I don’t have one. Treat us like family too, our soldier brother,” a woman said in a video of the ceremony.

The video got over 450k views and more than 7k likes.

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The visually moving pictures have gone viral over the internet, and people have called the scene ‘symbolic of trust, protection and unity’.

Reports of equally heartfelt Raksha Bandhan celebrations came from across Jammu and Kashmir, including from Kupwara.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Banihal, J&K: Local Kashmiri girls tie rakhis to Army jawans on Raksha Bandhan. pic.twitter.com/P661TuExvd — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026