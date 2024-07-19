Karnataka women’s ‘Tauba Tauba’ dance wins internet, watch

A group of old women dancing to the tune of ‘Tauba Tauba’ has won the internet. The old women in the video are said to be the inmates of an old age home in Karnataka.

The song ‘Tauba Tauba’ is from the Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Bad Newz’. Interestingly, the said video has gained attention of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

As we can see in the video a group of sunglasses wearing elderly women in purple sarees are grooving to the peppy beats of ‘Tauba Tauba’.

Shantai Old Age Home shared the cute video on Instagram about seven days ago and so far it has already earned 264,240 likes. Besides it has earned a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“Saree mein twin bhi kar liya or trend win bhi kar liya”

“Can we just say, we are all hearts for this version of #TaubaTauba”

“How cute is this”

“this is orginal version of dance and Vicky kowshal unnecessarily made it hard”

“My granny was staying in this ashram n she expired in August. This is the most beautiful n homely oldage home. U can say it’s RESORT. All must visit this ashram. It’s in belgaum, karnataka state.”

Watch the cute dance video here: