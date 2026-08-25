Kanpur crowd rushes to collect expired chocolates dumped at garbage site, watch

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In a peculiar turn of events, an entire mob has landed at a garbage dumping site in Kanpur to pick up boxes of chocolates dumped by a factory.

A video of the said incident, which has been uploaded on the social media and is being widely circulated, reveals that how people were swarming around to grab boxes full of chocolates from the trash at the dumping site, filling bags and other materials with the commodity.

According to the person who made the video, he saw a truck visiting the dumping site while passing through Panki Industrial Area and unloading several cartons filled with chocolates.

Just a few minutes after the truck left, people were seen gathering around the dumped goods and then collecting the chocolates by themselves. They took away so many packets in their bags and elsewhere.

The person filming the event claimed that he had checked the condition of the chocolates being taken away and the packets contained chocolates that had expired.

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However, his attempt to warn did not work, and then people continued gathering around the goods.

No information about the above mentioned issue has been confirmed with the authorities to date.

Watch the video here:

Picking Up Expired Chocolates From Garbage 🥲 Kanpur’s Panki witnessed a bizarre rush as people picked up expired toffees and chocolates from a garbage dump. Basic common sense clearly took the day off. pic.twitter.com/JaFcUYxmaM — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 24, 2026