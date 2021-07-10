Kadaknath therapy for post Covid recovery: MP’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra writes ICMR to prescribe

If it really would be allowed, Kadaknath chicken lovers will be very much benefited. As per reports, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Jhabua in Madhya Pradesh has urged the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to prescribe ‘Kadaknath’ therapy for those recovering from post-COVID-19 complications.

In a letter to the Director-General of ICMR, the Kendra’s senior scientist and head reportedly claimed that Kadaknath products-meat, eggs and soup, could provide necessary nutritional support for the recovery of post-COVID-19 patients.

Kadaknath chicken is a rare breed of black chicken.

“As we know that nutritional therapy appears as the first line of treatment for the post-COVID-19 patient and optimum intake of all nutrients, mainly those playing crucial roles in the immune system, should be given through diverse and well-balanced diet,” the letter dated July 8 read, Timesnownews.com reported.

Kadaknath based products contain nutrients like Zinc, Iron Vitamin-C, essential amino acids, and other vitamins,’ which plays a pivotal role in disease susceptibility and maintenance of immune function, Krishi Vigyan Kendra also said.