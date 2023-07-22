Jungle Gourmet: Viral video of lion’s leafy feast leaves social media roaring!

Lions rule as the undisputed lords of all animals. Known for their carnivorous nature and strong hunting skills, it could shock you to see that these magnificent hunters occasionally partake in a vegetarian diet. Recently, one such video went viral on social media that shows a lion eating leaves from a tree.

Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda recently shared a video on his Twitter account. That clip features a lion eating leaves directly off a tree branch. While sharing the video, the officer captioned it with, “Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass and leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water.”

Yes. Lions sometimes eat grass & leaves. It may come as a surprise, but there are many reasons as why they eat grass & leaves. It helps them to settle stomach aches & in extreme cases provides water. pic.twitter.com/Crov6gLjWm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) July 21, 2023

Just after being shared, the video received almost 12,000 views, and several people commented with their opinions on it.

One user wrote, “Yes, my cats and dogs too love grass, but sometimes eating too much upset their stomachs.”

Another wrote, “May be grass and leaves help to digest meat, my dog used to eat a lot even after having full meal, here in NE ppl eat mostly pork so they don’t cook it wid masala but cook it with varieties of green leaves.”

A third user commented, “Cats, Lions, Tigers eat grass to cleanse their digestive system.”