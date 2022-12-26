Journalist asks for leave to watch his favourite web series: Application goes viral

Keeping a work-life balance is one of the most difficult tasks for employees. It is difficult for them to find time for themselves after a hectic week. With drastic raise in the number of people suffering from the stress of such a work culture, many organization are encouraging employees to put their mental health first.

In a recent post on Twitter, Alt News journalist named Abhishek Kumar sent a formal email to his bosses asking for leave to watch his favorite web series. Not just this, he also took a screenshot of the application and posted it into the micro blogging platform.

In the mail, he clearly wrote, “This is a formal application for a day leave on December 23rd to just sit at home and watch Pitchers- season 2. The reason of this is much needed leave is that I can’t binge watch one of my favorite web series on weekdays all night long disrupting my sleep cycle and can’t wait until the weekend to watch it. Will continue research and monitoring work as usual from 24th December.” He posted the leave application with a caption, “Normalise leave. It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you.”

Normalise leave. 😉

It is not necessary that you take leave only when you are sick or for some work that cannot be done without you. pic.twitter.com/rIdCJAJxHN — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) December 22, 2022

Since being shared, the post was viewed more than 200k times and it received over 3k likes.

Laughing emojis were added to the comments section by other Twitter users. Some people were amused by the honest leave application, but others insisted that employees should not be required to provide a reason when requesting earned leave.

One user wrote, “This is so cool. Would leave to see the response.” “It was always the case with most organizations no one stops from taking leaves which you have”, wrote another user.

This is so cool. Would love to see the response 😄 — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) December 23, 2022

One user praised his manager, “Always call my manager and tell him I feel like going out and can’t work today! Chap is super cool and takes care of my emails too :).”

Always call my manager and tell him I feel like going out and can’t work today!

Chap is super cool and takes care of my emails too 🙂 — Lost_Hope (@I_am_Jash) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair responded to his application on Twitter. “Noted”, he said.