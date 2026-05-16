Jensen Huang’s Beijing noodle stop wins hearts online

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Jensen Huang is going viral online after he was spotted casually eating noodles at a street-side eatery in Beijing.

The moment came shortly after Huang accompanied Donald Trump during his state visit to China. In videos now circulating across social media, the NVIDIA chief can be seen enjoying a plate of traditional fried bean sauce noodles while interacting with people around him.

When asked about the food, Huang smiled and reportedly said, “It’s so good,” a reaction that quickly caught attention online.

Many social media users were surprised to see one of the world’s biggest tech CEOs eating at a simple local restaurant despite attending high-level diplomatic events earlier in the day.

The video got more than 110k views and more than 5k likes. Several people praised Huang in the comments; one user said “down-to-earth”, another mentioned “humble.”

The viral clip also sparked discussions about local food culture in Beijing, with many users appreciating how international visitors often try traditional Chinese street food during their visits.

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Known for leading NVIDIA through the global AI boom, Jensen Huang has gained massive popularity in recent years, especially among tech enthusiasts. However, this casual food moment has now given the internet a different side of the billionaire CEO.

The video continues to spread online, with users sharing memes, reactions, and jokes about how “even tech billionaires cannot resist good noodles.”

Watch the video here:

Jensen Huang is spotted having some noodles at a Chinese hawker stall in China. Based? pic.twitter.com/ZBAQ4nfY0R — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) May 15, 2026