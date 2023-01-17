‘Jaya Bachchan schools a fan for clicking her pictures’: Watch viral video

In a recent video posted to social media Bollywood veteran actress and member of parliament Jaya Bachchan was seen asking a fan to not to click her photograph. After getting uploaded to Instagram the video has gone viral.

Varindertchawla posted the said video on his Instagram handle today and captioned it saying,“Do not click my pictures, you don’t understand English” Jaya Bachchan schools a fan for clicking her pictures as she arrives with husband Amitabh Bachchan at the Indore airport,”. The post has so far earned 3250 likes.

The post has earned a lot comments from netizens who are not very satisfied with the behaviour of the lady MP.

A user wrote, “Bechara AB kese jhelta hoga isko,” while another commented, “My question is , who need to see her picture??”

Another Instagram user wrote, “Iski photo kisko chahiye pehle to mudda ye hai,” and yet another user commented, “Theek hai bhyi, asp jatey bhi kyu ho photos khichnay? Apni video viral kay liyay aap itna kyu girtay ho?”

Yet another user commented, “She is just not worth the attention given to her, as it’s us the general public that made her who she is today, by watch her movie’s….. long gone those days 🛑 stop.”

