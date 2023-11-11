Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building, creates record, watch

In a first, someone has scaled the Empire State Building of the United States, the edifice which is considered as an epitome of height. The X handle of Empire State Building informed about the achievement.

In an X post Empire State Building shared the achievement video and wrote, “In 1933, King Kong climbed the Empire State Building. In 2023, Jared Leto took his place.” That means 90 years after someone climbed this very tall edifice.

This is a historic achievement. American actor and musician Jared Leto became the first person to climb the 102-story building.

It was a long desired goal of Leto and he reportedly did it to promote his upcoming project ‘Thirty Seconds to Mars ahead of their upcoming world tour.

For those who do not know which one is the Empire State Building, it is that tall edifice atop which King Kong, the character of the Peter Jackson directed blockbuster Hollywood 2005 movie ‘King Kong’ stands to fight the assaulting copters. In that scene the creature is seen devastating a few of those attacking helicopters while her lady love (in the movie) tries to keep the creature away from the sight to save him from the attack.